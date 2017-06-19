Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos and Peter Thiel Are Meeting With Trump Today

President-elect Donald Trump, Peter Thiel and Apple CEO Tim Cook (right), during a meeting with technology executives at Trump Tower, December 14, 2016 in New York City.

President-elect Donald Trump, Peter Thiel and Apple CEO Tim Cook (right), during a meeting with technology executives at Trump Tower, December 14, 2016 in New York City. Photograph by Drew Angerer—Getty Images

It's an interesting crowd of tech leaders expected to convene at the White House Monday.

During the first meeting of the American Technology Council, noted Donald Trump backer during the presidential elections, Peter Thiel will be meeting the convening in Washington D.C. alongside16 Silicon other Valley elites—some of whom have publicly spoken out against at least some of the commander in chief's decisions in the past, according to officials.

The council, formed by the White House Office of American Innovation (which is in turn, helmed by White House Senior Adviser and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner), has been tasked with modernizing government technology while tackling the increasingly pertinent issue of cybersecurity .

They 17 tech elites , who are expected to meet with Trump, Kishner, and other officials throughout the day, will certainly have much to talk about. Executives at the meeting including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella have previously voiced their concerns over Trump's decision to exit the Paris Agreement, while others such as Apple CEO Tim Cook has voiced concern over Trump's stance on immigration.

The list of CEOs includes:

Ajay Banga, CEO of MasterCard

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon

Zachary Bookman, CEO of OpenGov

Safra Catz, Co-Chief Executive of Oracle

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple

John Doerr, Chairman of Kleiner Perkins

Pat Gelsinger, CEO of VMware

Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir

Brian Krzanich, CEO of Intel

Tom Leighton, CEO of Akamai

Bill McDermott, CEO of SAP

Steven Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft

Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe

Ginni Rometty, CEO of IBM

Eric Schmidt, Executive Chairman of Alphabet

Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture

Peter Thiel, Founders Fund

Notably absent from the list are Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, currently on leave from his company, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who previously stepped down from Trump's economic advisory council following the Paris Agreement exit, and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, who could not be there due to scheduling conflicts according to the Wall Street Journal .

Silicon Valley in general was known to have been critical of Trump prior to the electionsm with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos even once joking about jettisoning the then presidential candidate into space .