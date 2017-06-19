Altaba, the Company Formerly Known as Yahoo, Will Start Trading Today

Shares of Altaba, the holding company left behind after Yahoo's sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications, will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Monday.

Altaba's main assets include a 15.5% stake in Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group Holding and a 35.5% holding in Yahoo Japan.

Verizon ( vz ) closed its $4.48 billion deal with Yahoo last week , marking the end of the tech pioneer as a standalone internet company, which was once valued at more than $100 billion.

Yahoo was officially renamed Altaba on Friday. Its shares will trade under the symbol "AABA."