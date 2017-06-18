Tesla Employee Saves Kitten Trapped Inside Bumper

The Tesla Model x on display at the London Motor Show at Battersea Evolution, on May 4, 2017 in London.

The Tesla Model x on display at the London Motor Show at Battersea Evolution, on May 4, 2017 in London. John Keeble—Getty Images

One man got a unique, one-of-a-kind feature with his Tesla Model X that he wasn't expecting —an adorable kitten .

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared videos on Twitter Saturday afternoon of a Tesla owner hearing a kitten meow while trapped inside the bumper of his Model X, and the subsequent rescue with the help of the Tesla Service Center .

Tesla service rescues a kitten stuck in the bumper https://t.co/qZW7QjuceQhttps://t.co/3jyJseVodm - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 17, 2017

"So this morning I head a meow in my garage," the man said in the video, which has more than 29,000 views on YouTube. "I located the meow coming from somewhere in my car and I think it's somehow stuck in my bumper."

"It's definitely coming from inside the bumper," the man said, as audible kitten cries come from the car.

"Aw, poor cat," the man said.

The next video Musk shared showed a Tesla employee removing the "feisty" orange kitten from the car.

In the description of the second video, the man wrote that the kitten had been stuck in the bumper for "probably over 14 hours" and they gave the cat water immediately after it was removed.

And there's more good news for the cat, too. One of the rescuers offered to adopt the kitten.