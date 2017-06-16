Last week, as the new Fortune 500 list launched the Fortune data team unveiled that it spent the months leading up to the launch collecting information about diversity and inclusion policies at each company on the list .

In aggregate, the data showed that 3% of the companies on this year's list are fully transparent about the demographics of their workforce and 72% of the senior executives at those 16 companies were white men . But because we are asking companies to disaggregate their own diversity data, we want to do the same.

The Fortune 500 Diversity Project data is available for download here , on the web on GitHub , data.world and on in a Google Sheets document . You can download our data dictionary here . The data dictionary is a combination of fields that the Fortune data team created and borrows heavily from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's own data dictionary for EEO-1 Reports .

We also want to draw a clear distinction between this dataset and the 50 Best Workplace For Diversity List , which Fortune puts out with its partner, Great Place To Work.

The best workplaces for diversity list is not limited to Fortune 500 companies, although it does include 12 firms that made this year's list:

Company 50 Best Places To Work For Diversity List Rank Fortune 500 Rank Diversity Data Available Delta Air Lines 2 71 No Marriott International 7 163 No Comcast 12 31 No American Express 14 86 Partial Capital One Financial 16 100 Partial Synchrony Financial 29 185 No Aflac 31 126 No Alliance Data Systems 35 378 Partial First American Financial Corp. 42 464 No Nationwide 43 68 No

You can see a full, unfiltered version of this data on the web here . Or download a CSV file here .

The Fortune 500 dataset we created contains the name of each firm, its 2017 list rank, a link to its diversity and inclusion page or equal opportunity statement, and whether they release full, partial or no data about the gender, race and ethnicity of their employees.

When we were able to find fully detailed diversity data — which was the case for 16 companies — we included it on our dataset. If partial data exists, it can be found by following a link to the company's diversity and inclusion or careers page. If no diversity page or statement exists, we simply noted that there was nothing available.

All of the data was collected and verified by hand because we wanted to see what was discoverable by someone considering employment at these firms and curious about their commitment to diversity and inclusion. The Fortune data team realizes that corporate diversity and hiring pages change. If the information in this dataset is inaccurate or out of date, please send a note to Fortune data reporter Grace Donnelly .

When noting whether a company made full, partial or no data available, we considered EEO-1 Reports or an equivalent to be a full data release. Any information on the gender, race or ethnicity of employees that fell short of the detail included on an EEO-1 report was considered a partial data release.

For instance, Walmart includes all the same race and ethnicity and job categories used on EEO-1 reports in its 2016 Culture, Diversity & Inclusion Report. However, the data is reported as percentages of its total workforce. Since we could only use this to generate approximate figures for how many people are in each category, the Fortune data team considered this and other instances like it a partial diversity data release.

If a company had either a standalone diversity page, like Ford Motor , a diversity commitment, like Nike , or an equal opportunity employer statement somewhere on its website, like Big Lots , then Fortune collected the link to where it can be found. If a company had neither a standalone page or statement about diversity and inclusion, Fortune did not collect a link.

To make this data fully accessible and usable, we are also maintaining identical versions on GitHub and data.world.