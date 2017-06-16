The rear side of the Trader Joe's at Jacksonville Beach, Florida, USA.

The rear side of the Trader Joe's at Jacksonville Beach, Florida, USA. Diane Macdonald#80374 Moment Editorial/Getty Images

Several granola products sold at Trader Joe's grocery stores have been recalled due to concerns they may be contaminated with listeria.

Trader Joe's Grainless Granola has been recalled in select states, while Wildway's Apple Cinnamon granola, Banana Nut Grain-free granola, Coconut Cashew grain-free granola, and Vanilla Bean Espresso Grain-free granola have all been recalled nationwide, according to the Food and Drug Administration .

Granola and nut products and other stores nationwide have also been voluntarily recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

Ellyndale's Nutty Infusion Roasted Almond Butter and Mango Chili Cashew Butter with best-by dates of Feb. 18 and March 19, respectively, have been recalled.

Bulletproof 360 is recalling five Collagen Protein Bar and Bite products, and Kroger Co. has expanded its recall of Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts.

Listeria contamination can be fatal to children, the elderly and those with weak immune systems, and can be extremely harmful to pregnant women, according to the FDA. Among healthy individuals, it can lead to fever, headaches, nausea and abdominal pain.