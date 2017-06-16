The Internet Had a Lot of Fun With Amazon Buying Whole Foods

Retail
Aric Jenkins
11:07 AM ET

Amazon on Friday announced its acquisition of Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, and social media had a swift — and at times hilarious — reaction to the high-profile deal.

Twitter users were quick to joke about the price of the purchase, which Amazon said would be $42 per share in an all-cash transaction. Whole Foods has a reputation for expensive products, prompting some to mock Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' decision:

Speaking of Bezos, there was plenty of commentary directed at the business mogul. Some weighed in on the strategy of the move:

Others noted how Bezos had asked Twitter for philanthropy ideas just one day earlier:

Regardless of the angle, there were a lot of jokes:

Amazon could look to implement its grab-and-go technology into Whole Foods, but according to Amazon's statement, not much else will change. Whole Foods will continue to operate under its brand and current CEO John Mackey.

“Millions of people love Whole Foods Market because they offer the best natural and organic foods, and they make it fun to eat healthy,” Bezos said in a statement. “Whole Foods Market has been satisfying, delighting and nourishing customers for nearly four decades – they’re doing an amazing job and we want that to continue.”

