The Internet Had a Lot of Fun With Amazon Buying Whole Foods

Amazon on Friday announced its acquisition of Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, and social media had a swift — and at times hilarious — reaction to the high-profile deal.

Twitter users were quick to joke about the price of the purchase, which Amazon said would be $42 per share in an all-cash transaction. Whole Foods has a reputation for expensive products , prompting some to mock Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' decision:

I too spend $13 billion on Whole Foods, you're not special Jeff Bezos!!! https://t.co/aw2cJWrvex - Maya Kosoff (@mekosoff) June 16, 2017

#Amazon spent $13.7 billion at Whole Foods I know what it feels like, I've shopped there too - Mark Lewis (@MLewisLawyer) June 16, 2017

Speaking of Bezos, there was plenty of commentary directed at the business mogul. Some weighed in on the strategy of the move:

It is true that Jeff Bezos has almost no experience w/ physical grocery. Just like he had none w/ books, web hosting, newspapers or rockets. - Dan Primack (@danprimack) June 16, 2017

This could be a really far-sighted strategic deal, *or* Jeff Bezos’ Alexa might have just made the biggest accidental purchase of all time. - Anil Dash (@anildash) June 16, 2017

Others noted how Bezos had asked Twitter for philanthropy ideas just one day earlier:

Man, I did not see 'BUY WHOLE FOODS!' coming out the winner of this one, but people want what they want https://t.co/Fodp60ojRP - James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) June 16, 2017

Regardless of the angle, there were a lot of jokes:

right now there are about 10000 tweets with the same 'alexa buy me something from whole foods' joke. good luck to whichever one wins - leon (@leyawn) June 16, 2017

Amazon just bought Whole Foods for 13.7 Billion which is roughly what I spend for a Evian water and a Luna bar there. - Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 16, 2017

Amazon bought Whole Foods the robots have already won - Leonard Washington (@richposlim) June 16, 2017

Amazon could look to implement its grab-and-go technology into Whole Foods, but according to Amazon's statement, not much else will change. Whole Foods will continue to operate under its brand and current CEO John Mackey.

“Millions of people love Whole Foods Market because they offer the best natural and organic foods, and they make it fun to eat healthy,” Bezos said in a statement. “Whole Foods Market has been satisfying, delighting and nourishing customers for nearly four decades – they’re doing an amazing job and we want that to continue.”