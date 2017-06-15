Spotify’s Losses Increase Ahead of Possible Market Debut

GoogleHow Can Silicon Valley Help Save The World?
Reuters
8:34 AM ET

Swedish music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the company said in its annual financial statement, ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.

Spotify, which has been the subject of intense speculation about a potential direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange, made an operating loss of 349 million euros ($389 million) in 2016. That compared with a 236 million euro loss the previous year.

"This is explained by substantial investments that have been made during the year, mostly in product development, international expansion and a general increase in personnel," Spotify's Luxembourg-based holding company wrote in its regulatory filing on Thursday.

Revenue rose to 2.93 billion euros from 1.93 billion euros.

Spotify could be floated within a year, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters this month.

