CEO Daily: Thursday, 15th June

Top News

• Uber's open COO job in the spotlight



With CEO Travis Kalanick taking a leave of absence from Uber, the vacant job of chief operating officer takes on a lot more importance as the company frames the position as key to solving its woes. Kalanick in early March announced he was searching for a COO to help run the ride-services company. But in the months since, Uber has suffered a string of controversies and embarrassing setbacks and the job has remained unfilled. It is part of a leadership vacuum that extends through the company and up to the board of directors. Executive recruiters and tech investors agreed that the job might look more appealing now than it did before former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder's report that recommended sweeping changes. Still, it remains unclear if the company can attract top talent while Kalanick retains both the CEO title and, along with two allies, voting control of the company. Reuters

• Yellen deflects on length of tenure



Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen declined to say whether she would serve a second term at the helm of the U.S. central bank if asked to stay on by President Donald Trump. "I fully intend to serve out my term as chair," Yellen said at a press conference in Washington. She added: "I have not had conversations with the president about future plans." Yellen’s four-year term as chair expires on Feb. 3. Trump has not indicated if he’ll re-appoint Yellen or name his own choice to lead the U.S. central bank, though he told the Wall Street Journal in April that he’d not ruled out keeping her in place. Yellen, meanwhile, has said she hoped the White House would move soon to nominate candidates for three current vacancies on the Fed’s Board of Governors. She also hopes that the Senate will consider those nominations "expeditiously." Bloomberg

• Mattel CEO outlines her strategy



Margo Georgiadis, a former Google executive, told investors on Wednesday that the ailing toy maker behind iconic brands including Barbie and Fisher-Price would get back on track by placing firmer bets on emerging markets, a faster pace of toy development, and by focusing more on the digital play experience. "It is time to reinvent this company because of where the world is headed," Georgiadis told Fortune . "As an industry, we all are challenged to do things differently." Georgiadis, CEO since February, is steering Mattel after a difficult few years even as total rival Hasbro last year reported record-breaking sales and is now worth almost $6 billion more than Mattel. Fortune

• Bank of America enacting layoffs



Bank of America has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs. Though the bank wouldn't specify the number of jobs lost, many of the cuts came from the company's Charlotte, N.C., headquarters. The job cuts come as Bank of America is aiming to cut costs to boost financial targets Chief Executive Brian Moynihan has set. And while Bank of America says it is also hiring, the employees that it is trying to reduce cost more than those who are joining. The bank has also been cutting costs by shuttering data centers and moving information to less costly systems run by technology firms. Reuters

• Amazon reportedly interested in buying Slack



Bloomberg has reported corporate chatroom startup Slack Technologies has received recent inquiries about a potential takeover from technology companies including Amazon.com, citing people with knowledge of the situation. A deal could potentially give Slack a valuation of at least $9 billion, those people said, though an agreement isn't assured and the discussions may not go further. Slack—which has 5 million daily active users—raised $200 million in its latest funding round in 2016, valuing it at $3.8 billion. The company, which introduced its business chat software in 2013, earlier this year debuted an enterprise version of its chat software that allows tens of thousands of employees to collaborate across teams at major corporations. Bloomberg