Messaging Apps

Amazon Is Reportedly Interested in Buying Messaging Startup Slack

Reuters
5:43 AM ET

Slack Technologies, a corporate messaging and collaboration software startup, has received inquiries about a potential takeover from technology companies including Amazon, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

A deal could value the company at at least $9 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Slack is a platform where employees can send messages, collaborate, organize and share files. The technology also integrates with a wide variety of business software—such as Salesforce.com (crm) and Skype from Microsoft (msft)—so employees can do all their work within Slack.

San Francisco-based Slack has raised more than $500 million from venture capitalists and was valued at $3.8 billion at its last private financing round a year ago.

Both, Amazon (amzn) and Slack were not immediately available to comment outside of regular U.S. business hours.

