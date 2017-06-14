Leadership
Most Powerful Women

Bozoma Saint John Still Sees ‘Opportunity and Potential’ at Uber

Valentina Zarya
11:31 AM ET

Bozoma Saint John isn't looking back.

Speaking Tuesday at the Forbes Women’s Summit, Saint John seemed confident in her decision to join Uber as the ride-hailing company's chief brand officer. ”I’ve never made a move that I didn’t feel was right in my gut," she told the New York City audience.

She seemed unfazed by the goings on at her new employer, which include CEO Travis Kalanick's indefinite leave of absence, a recent months-long investigation into the company's culture, the firing of more than twenty high-level employees—including Kalanick's second-in-command Emil Michael—and the resignation of board member David Bonderman following a sexist joke he made during a staff meeting on Tuesday.

Despite all of that, Saint John said she doesn't "see a fire," but rather "opportunity and potential." She noted about Uber's recent PR problems: “That’s why I have a job!”

Prior to Uber—where she officially began working on Monday—Saint John was head of global consumer marketing at Apple (aapl) Music, where she had been since 2014. Prior to that, she led music and entertainment marketing at ­PepsiCo (pep).

The Ghana-born exec rose to Internet fame last June when she took the stage at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference. Since then, she has received plenty of media attention, including from Fortune; she was on the list of 40 Under 40 last year and spoke at last fall's Most Powerful Women: Next Gen Summit.

