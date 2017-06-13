Careers
McDonald's

McDonald’s Is Using a New Method to Recruit Young Employees—Snapchat

Jennifer Calfas
9:11 AM ET

McDonald's has a new way to recruit young employees: Snapchat.

Starting Tuesday, Snapchat users may see a 10-second video ad from McDonald's employees discussing their experience working there. Then users can then swipe up on the app to be redirected to McDonald's career webpage in the app to apply for openings.

The term McDonald's likes to use for this new idea is "Snaplications," calling it a first-to-market hiring tool.

"We thought Snaplications was a great way to allow us to meet job seekers where they are—their phones,” said Jez Langhorn, senior director in human resources, McDonald’s USA, in a statement.

McDonald's (mcd) is hiring 250,000 restaurant employees across the U.S. this summer, the company said, and more than half of the hires are expected to be between the ages of 16-24 years old. McDonald's often touts itself as the best first job for Americans—and the move to Snapchat appears to be an effort to better connect with younger, tech-savvy prospective employees.

The company has used the platform in Australia earlier this year, and is also looking at using platforms like Spotify and Hulu to reach job seekers.

Snapchat has several different options for advertisers; video ads like the one McDonald's has launched are seen between views of Snapchat stories.

A representative from Snapchat has not responded immediately to request for comment.

