Uber Is Reportedly Adding Another Female Exec to Its Board

As Uber wraps its internal investigation into allegations of sexism and sexual harassment and CEO Travis Kalanick considers a leave of absence, the ride-hailing company is reportedly adding another female executive, Wan Ling Martello of Nestlé, to its board.

The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg , citing anonymous sources, both reported the news early Monday. Uber and Nestlé ( nsrgy ) did not immediately return Fortune 's requests for comment.

Martello—executive vice president for Asia, Oceania, and sub-Saharan Africa at Nestlé, the world's largest food company—would be Uber's third high-profile female hire in a week as the tech firm tries to shed its macho culture, which ex-Uber engineer Susan Fowler spotlighted in a viral blog post in February. Last week Uber announced it was hiring academic Frances Frei as senior vice president of leadership and strategy and Bozoma Saint John , an Apple executive, as chief brand officer. Media mogul Arianna Huffington joined Uber's board in April.

Subscribe to The World’s Most Powerful Women, Fortune’s daily must-read for global businesswomen.

Scandal has engulfed Uber in recent months, due to the fallout of Fowler's allegations, executive departures, litigation with Google parent Alphabet over the alleged theft of autonomous car trade secrets , and a federal investigation into its business practices.

On Sunday, Uber's board of directors voted unanimously to accept a series of recommendations from former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder following his sprawling, multi-month investigation into Uber's cultures and practices. Fowler's post triggered the probe. During the Sunday meeting, board members also discussed Kalanick temporarily stepping away from the firm, but reportedly left the decision up to him .

Martello, for her part, is accustomed to managing in times of corporate crisis. No. 14 on Fortune 's Most Powerful Women International list last year , she was tapped to run the Asia, Oceania, and Africa arm of Nestlé in April 2015, as the $15 billion division was faltering in China. Then in her second month on the job, a food safety scare involving Nestle’s ubiquitous Maggi noodle brand erupted in India. The scandal would end up costing the company hundreds of millions of dollars, but Martello is credited for cleaning up the mess quickly and getting business back on track.

Martello, a Chinese-American who grew up in the Philippines, also serves on Alibaba’s board.

The string of women who have recently joined Uber is notable since the company's first-ever diversity report , released in March, showed that women accounted for 36% of the company's global employee workforce and 22% of its leadership.