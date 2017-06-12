Even Goldman Sachs’ CEO Is Falling for This Tricky Email Scam

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is the latest in a group of bank leaders to be tricked by a serial email prankster.
Last weekend, Blankfein responded to emails sent by an anonymous prankster who masqueraded as a top bank executive. The hoaxer posted screenshots of the email exchange on Twitter. In the email, the prankster congratulated Blankfein for a tweet he posted taking a swipe at President Donald Trump's much-touted "Infrastructure Week," which was overshadowed by former FBI Director James Comey's congressional testimony.
Citigroup's Global Consumer Banking CEO Stephen Bird was also among those who fell for the email hoax over the weekend, according to screenshots posted on Twitter from the same account.
The same prankster duped Barclays PLC chief Jes Staley and Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney last month, the Wall Street Journal reported.