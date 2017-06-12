Even Goldman Sachs’ CEO Is Falling for This Tricky Email Scam

Chairman and CEO of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Lloyd C. Blankfein speaks at The New York Times DealBook Conference at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 10, 2016 in New York City.

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is the latest in a group of bank leaders to be tricked by a serial email prankster.

Last weekend, Blankfein responded to emails sent by an anonymous prankster who masqueraded as a top bank executive. The hoaxer posted screenshots of the email exchange on Twitter. In the email, the prankster congratulated Blankfein for a tweet he posted taking a swipe at President Donald Trump's much-touted "Infrastructure Week," which was overshadowed by former FBI Director James Comey's congressional testimony .

HOT OFF THE INBOX: Harvey Schwartz chatting to Lloyd Blankfein of Goldman Sachs.



What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/9DvV4AcDJs - EMAIL PRANKSTER. (@SINON_REBORN) June 11, 2017

Citigroup's Global Consumer Banking CEO Stephen Bird was also among those who fell for the email hoax over the weekend, according to screenshots posted on Twitter from the same account.

No Stephen Bird of Citibank, it's not actually the real Chairman Michael O'Neill ...follow on from Goldman Sachs prank. pic.twitter.com/GiwSNTxIGD - EMAIL PRANKSTER. (@SINON_REBORN) June 12, 2017

The same prankster duped Barclays PLC chief Jes Staley and Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney last month, the Wall Street Journal reported .