Tech
Search
SprintWhy Andy Rubin Is Going Exclusive With His Essential Phone
Most Powerful WomenIvanka Trump Says She Didn’t Expect the ‘Viciousness’ of D.C.
ivanka trump viciousness white house blindsided donald trump
Harvard UniversityHarvard Was Right to Snatch Back Those Students’ Acceptance Letters
Entrance gate and Sever Hall at Harvard Yard in Cambridge
InfrastructureTurning Waste Into Gold
Fortune 500

Here’s Why Apple Shares Just Took Another Hit

Reuters
10:25 AM ET

Apple shares were stung by a broker downgrade for a second straight week on Monday, sending the stock lower to keep the tech sector under pressure for a second straight session.

Mizuho Securities cut its rating on the iPhone maker to "neutral" from "buy," and reduced its price target to $150 from $160 per share.

"The stock has meaningfully outperformed on a year-to-date basis and we believe enthusiasm around the upcoming product cycle is fully captured at current levels, with limited upside to estimates from here on out," said analyst Abhey Lamba.

Last week, Pacific Crest Securities lowered its rating on the stock to "sector weight."

Of the 46 analysts covering Apple, 11 now have a hold rating, according to Thomson Reuters data. There is one "strong sell" rating on the stock and the remainder are "buy" or higher. The median price target of $160 is up from $145 three months ago.

Apple shares (aapl) were down 3.6% to $143.59, the biggest drag on each of the three major Wall Street indexes.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune's technology newsletter.

Despite the recent decline, Apple shares are still up more than 23% for the year. The stock has added about 185 points to the Dow's climb this year, behind only Boeing, McDonald's, and 3M.

Tech shares had come under heavy pressure on Friday, as the S&P technology sector dropped 2.7% and were down more than 2% on Monday, to put the sector on track for its worst two-day performance in almost a year.

Apple slumped on Friday after Bloomberg News reported that iPhones launched later this year will use modem chips with slower download speeds than some rival smartphones.

Reuters reported on Monday Apple and computing giant Dell will join a Foxconn-led consortium bidding for Toshiba Corp's highly prized chip unit.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE