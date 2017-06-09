Term Sheet — Friday, June 9

NEW MONEY

Good morning. A pair of Friday fundraising scoops for you…

Unicorn watch: Houzz, an online platform for home remodeling and design services, is close to finalizing a new $400 million round of funding that values the company at around $4 billion, according to a company spokesperson. The filings were uncovered by Equidate , a platform for trading stock in private companies.

Fortune first reported that Houzz was raising a large new round of funding in April. At the time, the company had been talking to investors about raising as much as $500 million at a valuation that could top $5 billion.

A Houzz spokesperson would not elaborate on the source of the funding.

In this round, Houzz’s share price increases from $7.49 per share to $11.28 per share. Extrapolating that price from Houzz’s $2.3 billion valuation (excluding the capital raised) gives the company a valuation between $3.8 billion and $3.9 billion. Assuming the company will increase its employee option pool with this round brings the company’s approximate valuation to $4 billion, not counting the capital raised, an Equidate analysis shows.

Founded in 2009 by Adi Tatarko and Alon Cohen, Houzz has raised $213 million in funding prior to this new round. The Palo Alto-based company’s latest round, a $165 million Series D in late 2014 led by Sequoia Capital, valued it at $2.3 billion.

PE in VC’s clothing: Vista Equity Partners is leading a large new round of funding in Upside, a New York-based business travel startup founded by Priceline founder Jay Walker, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The $100 million round values Uptake at around $600 million, sources say. In January Upside raised $50 million in funding from Leucadia National and Red Ventures. That round valued the company at $200 million. An Upside representative declined to comment.

Fortune recently interviewed Walker , who explained the company’s business model:

We buy travel at wholesale using private deals. Airlines and hotels are willing to discount to get the business traveler in part because they can substitute that business traveler for a less valuable leisure traveler in our system. So the suppliers say, "As long as I don’t have to reveal the discount, I will give it to you." This isn’t a unique idea—they give companies like IBM and GE discounts, too. But you and I can’t buy at those rates. So we accomplish that by packaging. By selling your air and hotel together, we can pass 90% of that discount along. We make our margin that way. Say a flight’s $1,000—we might buy it for $850 and sell it for $900.

That satisfies the sellers and the employer. But what about the traveler? … The business traveler wants to maximize comfort and convenience within the limits allowed by their employer. So we pass part of the discount to the employer and part to the traveler, in the form of free gift cards, as a thank you. Notice this doesn’t change our profit margins. We’ve aligned interests. So we can make more money if we can show you how to spend less with our preferred providers, where we have a much better deal.

M&A: L’Oréal has agreed to sell The Body Shop, its ailing personal care chain of stores, for € 1 billion ($1.1 billion) to Natura Cosméticos. The company acquired the chain from its owners 11 years ago for £652 million ($1.14 billion).

In March I asked CEO Jean-Paul Agon about the asset , which L’Oréal had put up for sale in February. I noted that he was bullish about The Body Shop just a few years ago. What changed?

Jean-Paul Agon: We tried and tried and tried. And maybe in this case we are being too loyal to the brand’s spirit. Because we didn’t want to change too much, in fact, we didn’t change enough. This is always a difficult balance. You have to evolve, but also be respectful to brands. We really put in our best efforts for 10 years. I still think it’s a beautiful brand with great awareness everywhere in the world, but maybe someone else can do something better with it.

Fortune: It’s surprising, given that the Body Shop’s whole ethos of natural, eco-friendly products has become more relevant and mainstream in the past 10 years.

Agon: That’s true. But maybe also because it has become more mainstream, it’s less unique. There is always a flip side.

Today in Uber: More bad culture stuff ….

…and an acqui-hire deal for Luxe, the San Francisco-based parking app which employs 65 people, WSJ reports . Luxe had raised $75 million from the following new Uber shareholders: Hertz, Venrock, Acecap, BoxGroup, Cherubic Ventures, Data Collective, Eniac Ventures and GV.

Have a great weekend!