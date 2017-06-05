Another quarter, another revenue slide for the tech behemoth. Indeed, IBM reported its twentieth straight quarter of declining sales, which puts CEO Ginni Rometty squarely in the hot seat. A longtime employee of the company, Rometty is working to shift attention away from IBM’s declining businesses and toward its “higher value” opportunities, including cloud computing, artificial intelligence, mobility, analytics, and security. (The company has made several acquisitions to that end.) But 104-year-old IBM is a big ship to turn, and it’s going to take more than green shoots in its cognitive computing division to change course.
CEO
Virginia M. Rometty
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Technology
Industry
Information Technology Services
HQ Location
Armonk, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
414,400
