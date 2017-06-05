HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

32

IBM

IBM
 

Another quarter, another revenue slide for the tech behemoth. Indeed, IBM reported its twentieth straight quarter of declining sales, which puts CEO Ginni Rometty squarely in the hot seat. A longtime employee of the company, Rometty is working to shift attention away from IBM’s declining businesses and toward its “higher value” opportunities, including cloud computing, artificial intelligence, mobility, analytics, and security. (The company has made several acquisitions to that end.) But 104-year-old IBM is a big ship to turn, and it’s going to take more than green shoots in its cognitive computing division to change course.

CEO

Virginia M. Rometty

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Technology

Industry

Information Technology Services

HQ Location

Armonk, NY

Website

www.ibm.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

414,400

IBM is also featured in these fortune lists

#24

World’s Most Admired Companies

#82

Global 500

#47

Change the World

IBM: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$79,919-3.1%
Profits ($M)$11,872.0-10.0%
Assets ($M)$117,470
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$18,246
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$164,251
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues14.9%
Profits as % of Assets10.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity65.1%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)12.38
EPS % Change (from 2015)-7.7%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-1.1%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)7.3%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)25.0%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)0.5%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)7.8%
News about IBM

Sesame Workshop Trying a New Teaching Tactic With IBM Watson

AI is for Artificial Intelligence.

IBM Says This Breakthrough Will Breathe New Life Into Moore's Law

IBM, Samsung, and GlobalFoundries are backing new transistor tech.

IBM's CEO Disagrees With President Trump But Will Remain By His Side

IBM will stay on business advisory council despite White House withdrawing from climate agreement.

Best Advice From Some of the World's Most Powerful Women

"Don't follow the money. The money will come."

Cisco and IBM Team Up On Security

The giants are planning to add product integrations that connect their portfolios.

