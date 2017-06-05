General Electric

Under long-serving CEO Jeff Immelt, GE continues its major transformation to refocus on its bedrock industrial businesses and distance itself from the legacy of Immelt’s legendary predecessor, Jack Welch. The company faced headwinds in 2016 and earnings for its Oil and Gas business dropped 37% year over year as the rest of the portfolio rose 8%. “We simply couldn’t outrun pressure in resource markets,” Immelt acknowledged, even though the company’s greatest race is to turn its staple industrial businesses, from locomotives to jet engines, into high-growth opportunities. GE was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Boston.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Jeffrey R. Immelt
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Industrial Machinery
HQ Location
Boston, MA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
295,000
#26
