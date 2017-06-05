HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

13

General Electric

GE
 

Under long-serving CEO Jeff Immelt, GE continues its major transformation to refocus on its bedrock industrial businesses and distance itself from the legacy of Immelt’s legendary predecessor, Jack Welch. The company faced headwinds in 2016 and earnings for its Oil and Gas business dropped 37% year over year as the rest of the portfolio rose 8%. “We simply couldn’t outrun pressure in resource markets,” Immelt acknowledged, even though the company’s greatest race is to turn its staple industrial businesses, from locomotives to jet engines, into high-growth opportunities. GE was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Boston.

CEO

Jeffrey R. Immelt

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Industrials

Industry

Industrial Machinery

HQ Location

Boston, MA

Website

www.ge.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

295,000

Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
General Electric is also featured in these fortune lists

#7

World’s Most Admired Companies

#26

Global 500

#3

Change the World

General Electric: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$126,661-9.8%
Profits ($M)$8,831.0
Assets ($M)$365,183
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$75,828
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$259,520
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues7.0%
Profits as % of Assets2.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity11.6%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)0.89
EPS % Change (from 2015)-
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-6.3%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-7.8%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)4.6%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)15.8%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)2.0%
