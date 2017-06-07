Tuna Steaks Contaminated With Hepatitis A Were Found in 3 States

A line of tuna steaks is being recalled after testing positive for Hepatitis A.

The tuna steaks, which were distributed by Hilo Fish Company, were shipped to Texas, Oklahoma and California, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recalled products include 8 oz. tuna steaks and frozen yellowfin tuna cubes, both vacuum packed and from Hilo Fish Company.

So far, no illnesses related to the recalled product have been reported. However, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is still advising a post exposure prophylaxis (a preventative medication) for people who may have been exposed to the food and are not vaccinated.

Hilo Fish Company has already alerted its customers to the matter and has issued a voluntary recall, according to the FDA .

People may not show symptoms of Hepatitis A until 15 to 50 days after eating contaminated food, and unvaccinated children may not show symptoms at all, the FDA notes.