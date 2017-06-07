Why Twitter Is Up in Arms Over Ivanka Trump’s Latest Magazine Cover

Ivanka Trump is back in the headlines—but not because of any news, per se.

On Wednesday, the first daughter appeared on the cover of celebrity news publication Us Weekly, along with the caption "Ivanka takes a stand: Why I disagree with my dad."

The cover is causing quite a bit of controversy on social media, with some readers accusing Trump of trying to save her brand by distancing herself from her father.

But while the publication quotes "a source close to Ivanka," the story itself does not include an interview with the first daughter. Instead, it is primarily a compilation of Trump quotes from previous interviews.

The article focuses on numerous reports that Ivanka Trump disagreed with the president on the issue of climate change and advised him not to leave the Paris agreement. It does not provide any new information to suggest that her relationship with her father is any less close than it has been throughout the course of the 2016 presidential campaign or the early days of the Trump presidency.

Twitter quickly began mining th e Us Weekly story for meme material. HuffPo reporter Eliot Nelson even went so far as to make memes of the caption with other characters famous for their parental disagreements (e.g. Sophocles' Oedipus Rex).

Trump herself weighed in recently on her current White House role, saying, "This is early for me. I'm listening, I'm learning, I'm defining the ways in which I think I'll be able to have impact."