Toyota Is Aiming to Debut a Flying Car by 2020

Electric vehicles are one thing. Now a startup backed by Toyota is working on a "flying car" that they hope will be ready for the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo.

When completed, the flying car would carry a driver to light the Olympic torch, the Associated Press reported.

Still, the project is still in its early stages. In a video recorded by the AP, the contraption of aluminum and propellers just barely hovers off the ground . In fact, the vehicle hovers for seconds in the captured footage, before veering back into the ground.

Toyota ( tm ) has invested about $386,000 in the startup called Cartivator Resource Management to work on the project, named Sky Drive.