Toyota

Toyota Is Aiming to Debut a Flying Car by 2020

Lucinda Shen
8:30 AM ET

Electric vehicles are one thing. Now a startup backed by Toyota is working on a "flying car" that they hope will be ready for the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo.

When completed, the flying car would carry a driver to light the Olympic torch, the Associated Press reported.

Still, the project is still in its early stages. In a video recorded by the AP, the contraption of aluminum and propellers just barely hovers off the ground. In fact, the vehicle hovers for seconds in the captured footage, before veering back into the ground.

Toyota (tm) has invested about $386,000 in the startup called Cartivator Resource Management to work on the project, named Sky Drive.

