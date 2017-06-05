CEO Daily: Monday, 5th June

Top News

• Arab States Cut Qatar Links Over Terror Allegations

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain cut diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing it of sponsoring terrorist groups and being in the pocket of Iran. Qatar had been one of the few Middle Eastern states supporting the forces of change during the Arab Spring, notably the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, and its backing of TV network al-Jazeera had infuriated a number of rulers used to controlling their own airwaves. Oil prices immediately added a 1% geopolitical risk-based premium, but there is little immediate risk to either its oil or (much more important) LNG exports. The presence of 10,000 U.S. troops in the tiny emirate is likely to contain any broader political fallout. Fortune

• Dialogue of the Deaf After Latest London Terror Outrage

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May called for tougher regulation of Internet companies after the third terrorist outrage in less than three months in the U.K. As Home Secretary, May had presided over a big expansion in the statutory powers of the security services to collect and retain data, but had also cut police numbers as part of a post-2008 austerity drive. Her comments reflect the frustration that even the new Investigatory Powers Act has no way of monitoring traffic through encrypted messaging services such as WhatsApp, although it’s not clear whether that had any direct relevance for the latest attack. Silicon Valley types far removed from the latest carnage rolled out their usual defenses of the sanctity of the Internet. Fortune

• Bunge Prepares to Repel Glencore Boarders

Grain trading giant Bunge has hired JP Morgan and law firm Shearman & Sterling to help it fend off Glencore, which made an informal approach to it in May. At the time, Glencore had said it intended only to pursue a “consensual business combination,” but the news had pushed Bunge’s share price 20% higher. According to the Financial Times , Bunge has no poison-pill defenses in place to stop unwanted approaches, should Glencore try a more aggressive approach. The news in May had been the latest indication of how the Swiss-based commodities giant had returned to the expansion path after 18 months of hectic debt-cutting. FT, metered access

• Abandon Ship, Every Failing Bank for Itself

Another of the world’s big shipping companies slipped beneath the waves at the weekend, after Germany’s Rickmers Holding was abandoned to its fate by its lender. The glut of capacity that can be traced back to the pre-crisis boom is still weighing on freight rates: The Wall Street Journal reckons that rates on the benchmark Europe-Asia route are still around half of the level needed to break even. The news is also interesting for the change of heart by HSH Nordbank, the state-owned German bank that had propped it up, but which itself is under an EU threat of liquidation if it isn’t privatized. WSJ, subscription required