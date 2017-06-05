Apple's software platform should be seeing a boost soon, incorporating some more advanced technologies around artificial intelligence and facial recognition as well as privacy.

At the company's annual developer conference, WWDC 2017, Apple showcased on Monday several new features coming to the next version of macOS, High Sierra. Those include privacy enhancements that will stop companies from tracking users in the browser.

Storage appears to have been a top priority this time around as well. Apple's Mail e-mailing app uses up to 35% less storage in High Sierra, and the built-in Photos app has a refined look and intelligent facial-recognition features. On the video side, macOS High Sierra is boosting its video support to the latest file format, H.265. It's a technology that takes up less storage without sacrificing video quality.

Apple ( “aapl” ) then turned its attention to the macOS High Sierra file system—the technology under the hood that manages files, folders, and apps. Rather than use the old hierarchial file system, which is about 30 years old, the new Apple File System will come with faster app response times, among other improvements.

For developers, Apple said that macOS High Sierra will come with a new tool, called Metal 2, which should help apps that require graphics power and artificial intelligence features, like video games, perform better on the new operating system.

Apple's macOS High Sierra is available now to developers, and will be available to beta users later this month. It'll be available as a free public update in the fall.

