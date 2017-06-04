Tech
Search
Paris agreementThe Real Reason Trump Left the Paris Agreement
Government‘The Obamacare Nightmare Is About to End,’ VP Pence Says
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaking at an event near Boone, Iowa on June 3, 2017.
MPW‘Wonder Woman’ Lassos Record-Breaking $100.5 Million in Opening Weekend
London attack‘Enough Is Enough’: 7 Dead, 48 Injured in London Attack
BRITAIN-ATTACKS
Climate Change

Top Tech Execs Pledge to Match Environmental Defense Fund Donations $5 for $1

David Z. Morris
11:39 AM ET

Several American businesses and leaders, from Goldman Sachs to ExxonMobil, have pushed back against President Donald Trump’s decision last week to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.

Now several executives from the technology industry—Nest co-founders Tony Fadell and Matt Rogers as well as Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman—are putting their money where their mouths are, pledging to match donations to an Environmental Defense Fund campaign at a rate of $5 for every $1 donated. The match will last until the campaign ends at 9 a.m. Eastern on Monday, June 5. As of Sunday at 11 a.m. ET, the EDF’s campaign has raised $850,000 of its $1.25 million goal.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Other tech leaders have opposed Trump’s decision in word and deed. Apple CEO Tim Cook has called the decision “wrong for our planet.” Tesla CEO Elon Musk will depart Trump’s economic advisory council in protest.

The EDF donation drive follows other instances in which President Trump has provided windfalls for his opponents. The American Civil Liberties Union saw record-shattering fundraising following his attempted travel ban, while opposition news outlets including the Washington Post and the New York Times have seen a surge in subscribers since Trump’s ascent to the presidency.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE