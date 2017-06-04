Several American businesses and leaders , from Goldman Sachs to ExxonMobil, have pushed back against President Donald Trump’s decision last week to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.

Now several executives from the technology industry—Nest co-founders Tony Fadell and Matt Rogers as well as Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman—are putting their money where their mouths are, pledging to match donations to an Environmental Defense Fund campaign at a rate of $5 for every $1 donated. The match will last until the campaign ends at 9 a.m. Eastern on Monday, June 5. As of Sunday at 11 a.m. ET, the EDF’s campaign has raised $850,000 of its $1.25 million goal.

I’m donating in defense of our planet and future generations. Please join me. #EDFMatch https://t.co/ap9wucWDRI - Meg Whitman (@MegWhitman) June 4, 2017

Other tech leaders have opposed Trump’s decision in word and deed. Apple CEO Tim Cook has called the decision “wrong for our planet.” Tesla CEO Elon Musk will depart Trump’s economic advisory council in protest.

The EDF donation drive follows other instances in which President Trump has provided windfalls for his opponents. The American Civil Liberties Union saw record-shattering fundraising following his attempted travel ban, while opposition news outlets including the Washington Post and the New York Times have seen a surge in subscribers since Trump’s ascent to the presidency.