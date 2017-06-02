Best Advice From Some of the World’s Most Powerful Women

MPW
This spring 21 women from around the globe descended on the U.S. to participate in the Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Partnership.

In its 12th year, the three-week long program matches women business leaders from countries ranging from Argentina to Zimbabwe with some of the top female executives in the U.S. This year's mentors hailed from companies including S'well, Fidelity, Mastercard, IBM, Accenture, and Johnson & Johnson.

We asked a few of this year’s mentors for some of the best pieces of advice they shared with their mentees.

Kasha Cacy, U.S. CEO, Universal McCann: “Wipe all of the noises in your brain that tell you you can’t do something, the things that said you’ve never done that before so it’s going to be hard and you might not be good at it.”

Mei Xu, CEO, Pacific Trade International: “Follow your passion. Don’t follow the money. The money will come.”

Shelley Diamond, chief client officer, Y&R: “Make sure you’re considered for the things that you feel that you’re capable of achieving. Somebody has got to be there advocating for you, and you have to find that person.”

Elaine Logue, SVP Investor Services, Charles Schwab: “If you have female mentors, it’s proven that having someone you can relate to really helps you advance in your own career.”

Molly Ashby, CEO, Solera Capital: “It’s going to be really brutally hard at times and you’re going to think you can’t go on. But you can go on and just really try to stay in there because a better day is always right around the corner.”

Bridget van Kralingen, SVP, IBM: “Take the leap and go into new situations where you learn and develop and expose yourself to new things.”

