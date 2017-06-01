Where to Get Free Doughnuts on National Doughnut Day

The United States will celebrate National Doughnut Day on Friday, June 2, meaning fans of the fried dough treat are in for sweet freebies all day.

A number of doughnut chains across the country are offering doughnuts free of charge to mark the holiday, which honors the Salvation Army "Doughnut Girls," who gave soldiers free coffee and doughnuts during World War I and World War II.

Check out the stores offering doughnut deals on June 2.

Dunkin’ Donuts : Customers will get a free donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage on June 2. The deal applies all day to all participating Dunkin’ Donuts across the country.

Krispy Kreme : The classic doughnut chain is offering customers one free doughnut all day at participating shops in the U.S. and Canada. Hungry doughnut fans can pick any item from the menu for free.

Fractured Prune Doughnuts : Fractured Prune is offering one free OC Sand Doughnut — a glazed doughnut covered in cinnamon sugar — to each customers at all participating locations.

Duck Donuts : All customers will get a free doughnut with any purchase at this chain, based in the eastern part of the country. Receipts for purchases on National Doughnut Day offer a coupon for a free half-dozen doughnuts with the purchase of a half-dozen, good through Aug. 31.

LaMar's Donuts : The midwest-based chain is offering a golden ticket to customers for free doughnuts — print or show it on your phone to get a treat. The offer excludes specialty doughnuts.

Entenmann's : Doughnut lovers can enter a contest to win free Entenmann's donuts for a year. For those in New York City, the company will hand out free doughnuts in Times Square on Friday.

Honey Dew Donuts : Customers can receive a free Coco Loco Donut with the purchase of any medium or larger size drink.

Cumberland Farms : Locations in remodeled Cumberland Farms throughout the Northeast and Florida are offering a free doughnut with the purchase of any coffee or fountain drink from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Tim Hortons : The Canada and U.S.-based coffee chain will offer a free doughnut with the purchase of coffee.