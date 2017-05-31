5 Times Ivanka Trump Has Been Called Out For Tone-Deaf Tweets

Ivanka Trump's tweets don't get quite as much attention as her father's, but some do go viral—though not always for the reasons she might prefer.

While it didn't make as much of a splash as the president's mysterious "covfefe" tweet , the Ivanka Trump brand's suggestion that followers make "champagne popsicles" on Memorial Day—a U.S. holiday commemorating war veterans—was perceived as particularly tone-deaf.

Twitter users responded to the post with stories about veteran family members:

Ivanka, this is my father. He served 6 tours in Vietnam and doesn't give a fuck about your champagne popsicles today. #MemorialDay #Veteran pic.twitter.com/Aj9xRTWnsF - Persistent Woman (@PixMichelle) May 29, 2017

Champagne popsicles weren't the first Trump-related suggestion to rub people the wrong way. Her tweet promoting her recently released book, Women Who Work , stated that the "hiring trifecta" is "hard work, passion, and perseverance in the face of challenge."

The hiring trifecta: hard work, passion, and perseverance in the face of challenge. Check it out in my #WomenWhoWorkBook! pic.twitter.com/waAesHJEPM - Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 5, 2017

Some Twitter users felt that Trump's "trifecta" ignores a key factor in her own success: her family fortune.

This is gross. It insults every man and women who have worked hard and become successful without dads help. - VS (@VinceStudwell) May 5, 2017

Trump's tweet in honor of #NationalLibraryWeek was seen as naive for a different reason: her father's proposal to defund the Institute of Museum and Library Services , the agency that funds local public libraries.

This #NationalLibraryWeek, we honor our libraries and librarians for opening our eyes to the world of knowledge, learning and reading! - Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 14, 2017

Defunding libraries as proposed in your dad's budget hurts hardworking Americans pic.twitter.com/DHQ0i9IezF - EveryLibrary (@EveryLibrary) April 14, 2017

Then there's this photo of the first daughter with husband Jared Kushner, which was posted the same weekend that protests over President Trump's travel ban erupted across the country.

As New York Times journalist Dave Itzkoff put it:

Hi @MerriamWebster are you accepting new entries for the definition of “tone-deaf” pic.twitter.com/etNCd0HOHl - Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 29, 2017

While scrutiny of Ivanka Trump's tweets has undoubtedly increased since her father became president, she received criticism for not acknowledging her privilege even before the 2016 election.

The hashtag #nomoneynoproblems just doesn't quite feel right coming from the daughter of a billionaire.