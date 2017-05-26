Tech
Search
Brainstorm DesignWant to Change the World with Design? Work for Huge Companies.
PepsiCo's Mauro Porcini and MoMA's Paola Antonelli with Time Inc's Clay Chandler at a Fortune Brainstorm Design dinner in New York City in May 2017.
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Friday, May 26
MPWWatch Live: Hillary Clinton Delivers the Commencement Address at Wellesley
Most Powerful WomenHow Virtual Reality Could Help Midwives Deliver Babies
Clay Bavor introduces the Daydream View VR headset during the presentation of new Google hardware in San Francisco
Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg’s Good Idea

Adam Lashinsky
8:56 AM ET

I believe Mark Zuckerberg.

I believe him when he says he's not running for office. I believe that he's interested in figuring out what his users—the vast majority of whom don't live in Silicon Valley—are thinking. I believe above all else that Zuckerberg's listening tour across American is simultaneously an honest effort to improve his understanding and a Machiavellian effort to put the kibosh on criticism of Facebook before it gets worse.

Reading Mike Isaac's nicely woven account of Zuckerberg’s travels, I couldn't help but thinking about Zuckerberg's extraordinary capacity for growth. I first met him in 2005, when he and Facebook were pups. He was completely without artifice then, full of confidence as well as a heavy dollop of insouciance. (I reported at the time that his business card read, "I'm CEO … bitch." He quickly threw away those cards and eliminated such "brogrammer" language from his vocabulary.)

I was in the audience in 2010 when Zuckerberg suffered a sweaty meltdown under the withering assault of Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg. And I profiled Zuckerberg's leadership skills late last year in Fortune, an admiring look at a never-would-have-guessed-it able manager.

Along the way, Zuckerberg has steered Facebook (fb) in a manner someone with such little preparation for the job never would have been expected to do. Two signal achievements, pivoting Facebook's product from desktop to mobile and building a portfolio of brands, are management successes for the ages.

And so I believe in the wisdom of what he's doing now. Every leader from America's elite institutions is confused about the feelings of a populace with whom they're clearly out of touch. Most don't have a private jet and staff to arrange targeted trips to visit with ordinary folks. Fewer still are making the effort that Zuckerberg is making to figure things out.

Is he being self-serving? Sure. Is it a bad idea? No way.

Adam Lashinsky
@adamlashinsky
adam_lashinsky@fortune.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE