Term Sheet — Wednesday, May 24

ET CETERA

Purse purgatory: We’ve written about Coach’s increasing interest in M&A before. Today Fortune’s Phil Wahba published a feature on the company’s turnaround. The relevant part for Term Sheet readers:

Coach itself has been the subject of takeover rumors, but in the past year executives have sent clear signals that they’d rather eat than be eaten. In April the company hired Joshua Schulman, ex-president of Bergdorf Goodman, to become CEO of the Coach brand starting in June—a clear signal that Coach Inc. is restructuring itself as more of a holding company. At different points, rumors flew that Coach was pursuing Burberry, Kate Spade, and shoemaker Jimmy Choo.

Ultimately, it was Kate Spade that looked most attractive. On the surface, the deal doesn’t diversify Coach’s product portfolio as much as, say, Burberry might have, since Kate Spade, too, is best known for handbags. But the smaller firm has well-developed product lines in shoes and apparel. As Luis points out, its buyers skew younger: 60% of Kate Spade customers are millennials, compared with less than 50% for Coach’s brand. And the acquisition will put Coach in better shape to compete with Kors, which is now having struggles of its own with the effects of overexpansion. Read the rest here .

Booze buyout: Yesterday CNBC’s Leslie Picker reported that alcohol company Constallation Brands has approached its $22 billion rival Brown-Forman about a potential buyout. The family-owned Brown-Forman is reportedly not interested in selling. A couple of notes:

• Brown-Forman has been controlled by its family (and, as such, rejected buyout offers) for five generations. Likewise Constellation -- its CEO and Chairman are from the Sands family which founded the company in the 1940’s.

• Brown-Forman is an attractive takeout option because of its industry-leading operating margins .

• Constellation is an active dealmaker . Last year the company paid $120 million for Charles Smith Wines, bought a minority stake in Bardstown Bourbon Company, paid $160 million for High West Distillery, paid $1 billion for craft brewer Ballast Point, bought The Prisoner Wine Company portfolio.

• As Bloomberg pointed out , Constallation’s CEO recently noted that the company has run out of large targets, especially in the spirits category – including some that are “simply not available at this point.” Ahem, Brown-Forman.

• Making the spurned offer public puts pressure on Brown-Forman to take the offer more seriously than it might have. But given the family ties on both sides of this potential tie-up, a merger of equals isn’t likely.

Long hold: The median time to exit for venture-backed companies is now 8.2 years for an IPO and five years for acquisitions, the highest level in a decade, according to Pitchbook . That’s making it hard for LPs:

Global VC contributions from 2012 through 2015 were the highest of any four-year period since 2002, with nearly $175 billion paid in. But the returns distributed from these contributions are lagging. The latest global net cash flow reports we looked at show VCs still owe $12.8 billion to their investors – and that’s just to break even.

Where are they now? Bre Pettis sold his 3d printing startup Makerbot to Stratasys for around $400 million million in 2013. In 2014 he left. Now, he has a new company called Bre & Co. that 3D prints “heirloom-quality products.” And he has personally acquired Other Machine Co., a Berkeley, Calif.-based and the maker of rapid prototyping tools. Given the hype and disappointment surrounding Makerbot’s ascent and eventual sale, it’s notable that Other Machine decided to purposely stay independent to avoid the pressures related to venture backing.

Where are they now? Nikesh Arora has been quiet since leaving SoftBank around a year ago. Now he’s blogging about unicorns. His message to entrepreneurs? “Focus on innovation, scale, and values.”