Donald Trump

The Oval Office Influence Maze

Anne VanderMey
10:00 AM ET

Who has Donald Trump’s ear?

The latest reports indicate that Jared Kushner’s star is rising, while Steve Bannon’s has dimmed. (Though their respective positions on Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey could stir the dynamic.) Michael Flynn was booted early. And Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will be a key architect of Trump’s tax plan—but that piece of legislation seems to be slipping farther and farther into the future.

Who’s the winner here? Trump has long said he’s his own best adviser, something would-be power players may find out the hard way.

Click on the image below to enlarge.

Photos: Mnuchin: Tommaso Boddi—Getty Images; Kushner: Mark Sagliocco—Getty Images; Ivanka Trump: Walter McBride—Corbis via Getty Images; Trump: Joe Raedle—Reuters; Bannon: Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images; Flynn: Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg via Getty Images; Melania Trump: J . Scott Apple—Getty Images 

A version of this article appears in the June 1, 2017 issue of Fortune.

Follow FORTUNE