Tech
Search
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Wednesday, May 24
Brainstorm HealthAmerica Spends The Most On Healthcare But Isn’t the Healthiest Country
PhotographyWitnessing The Biggest Events In History Through A Magnum Photographer’s Lens
RUSSIA. Altai Territory. 2000. Villagers collecting scrap from a crashed spacecraft, surrounded by thousands of white butterflies. Environmentalists fear for the region's future due to the toxic rocket fuel.
TelevisionHBO Just Scrapped Jon Stewart’s New Animated Show
2011 Bob Woodruff Foundation's "Stand Up For Heroes" Benefit
Zander_Serena_03 (1)
Serena Williams

Tennis Star Serena Williams Joins This Tech Company’s Board

Leena Rao
8:30 AM ET

Tennis superstar Serena Williams is making her first foray into the technology world by joining the board of online survey giant SurveyMonkey, the company announced on Wednesday.

While it may seem like an odd pairing, the match was made through Facebook chief operating officer and SurveyMonkey board member Sheryl Sandberg. Sandberg and her late husband, Dave Goldberg, SurveyMonkey's former CEO, were longtime friends of Williams.

SurveyMonkey CEO Zander Lurie was looking to add more outside board members, especially from other industries. The two hit it off at a dinner party at Sandberg's house last fall, and it started the conversation about how they could work together.

"Everything just came together easily," Williams said in an interview with Fortune.

Williams isn't a stranger to entrepreneurship. She has built a massive business around her tennis achievements, which includes winning 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most in the open era. She's the world's highest paid female athlete, with $77.6 million in career prize money, more than twice as much as any other female athlete in history, according to Forbes. That doesn't include endorsement deals withNike and J.P. Morgan Chase. She also has a clothing business she promotes on TV shopping network HSN.

For Williams, joining SurveyMonkey's board is an opportunity to put to use her experiences as a player and entrepreneur. "I want to spread this knowledge," she said.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

For Lurie and SurveyMonkey, Williams brings her marketing knowledge and keen expertise for competition. "Silicon Valley is super competitive and there's no winner like Serena in any sport in any decade," he said, calling Williams a "mentor." He added that Williams brings a different, outside voice to the boardroom, and that's a good thing for the company.

Founded in 1999, SurveyMonkey provides online surveys to companies to get feedback from customers, potential customers, and employees. Ninety-nine percent of Fortune 500 companies, including Kraft Foods, Facebook, and Samsung, use SurveyMonkey either internally or for marketing purposes. The company, which was last valued at $2 billion, has raised over $1 billion in debt and equity, and an initial public offering is possible in the future. SurveyMonkey competes against fellow online survey upstart Qualtrics.

For both Williams and Lurie, the appointment has a touch of emotion as they both lost a dear friend when Goldberg suddenly passed away in 2015. Williams said that Goldberg was a "loving and inspirational person" and "it's clear his legacy continues to live on at SurveyMonkey," where he served as CEO starting in 2009.

"He would give me a huge hug for bringing Serena Williams into the company he built," said Lurie.

Williams is currently on leave from professional tennis while awaiting the birth of her first child. She is engaged to Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of online message board Reddit.

SurveyMonkey also announced that Intuit CEO Brad Smith would also join its board.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE