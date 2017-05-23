Term Sheet — Tuesday, May 23

Good morning – today’s column didn’t come together in time. Back tomorrow!

• When Your Stuff Spies on You

• The Fortune 100 Companies Doing the Most to Stop Climate Change

VENTURE DEALS

• Casper Sleep , a New York-based mattress startup, is raising “a large round” of funding led by Target , according to Recode. Target had reportedly offered $1 billion to buy the company, but the two companies could not reach a deal. Read more.

• Auto1 Group , a Berlin-based used-car marketplace, raised €360 million ($404 million) in debt and equity financing, according to TechCrunch. Investors include Princeville Global, Baillie Gifford & Co , and Target Global . The deal values the company at $2.8 billion. Read more.

• R3 , a New York-based consortium of financial firms seeking to develop blockchain-based software, raised $100 million in funding. Investors include Intel , Bank of America , and Wells Fargo . Read more at Fortune.

• Fastly , a San Francisco-based edge cloud platform, raised $50 million in funding. Sorenson Capital led the round, and was joined by Sapphire Ventures . Existing investors Iconiq Capital , Amplify Partners , August Capital , O’Reilly AlphaTech Ventures OATV , and IDG Ventures participated.

• Frichti , a Paris-based food delivery platform, raised €30 million ($33.7 million) in funding from Verlinvest and Felix Capital , according to TechCrunch. Existing investors Alven Capital and Idinvest Partners participated. Read more.

• Outreach , a Seattle-based sales-focused enterprise communication platform, raised $30 million in funding, according to TechCrunch. DFJ Growth led the round, and was joined by Four Rivers Group . Existing investors Mayfield , MHS Capital , Microsoft Ventures and Trinity Ventures participated. Read more.

• Echodyne Corp , a Bellevue, Wash.-based provider of data for autonomous machines and vehicles, raised $29 million in Series B funding. New Enterprise Associates led the round, and was joined by Bill Gates , Madrona Venture Group , Vulcan Capital , Lux Capital and The Kresge Foundation . Read more at Fortune .

• Cloudwise , a Beijing-based application performance management software, raised $26 million in Series C funding. CBC Capital led the round, and was joined by SIG. Existing Sequoia Partners China participated. Read more.

• CreativeLive , a Seattle-based online education platform, raised $25 million in funding. GSV Acceleration led the round, and was joined by REV Venture Partners , Jared Leto , Greylock Partners , Social Capital , Richard Branson and Creative Artists Agency .

• Frontier Car Group , a Berlin-based automotive marketplace focused on emerging markets, raised $22 million in funding. Balderton Capital led the round, and was joined by EchoVC+ , TPG/Satya , NEA , Partech Ventures .

• PandaDoc , a San Francisco-based document automation software platform, raised $15 million in Series B funding. Rembrandt Venture Partners led the round. Investors including Microsoft Ventures , HubSpot, EBRD , and Altos Ventures participated.

• Blispay , a Forest Hills, Md.-based financial technology startup, raised $12 million in funding. Investors include FirstMark , Accomplice, NEA , Camden Partners , and F-Prime Capital .

• Hound Labs , an Oakland, Calif.-bassed marijuana breathalyzer developer, raised $8.1 million from Benchmark .

• KidPass , a New York-based children’s activities discovery platform, raised $5.1 million in Series A funding. Javelin Venture Partners led the round. Investors including CoVenture , Y Combinator , TIA Ventures, Bionic Fund , Cocoon Ignite Ventures , and FJ Labs participated .

• Stanley Robotics , a Paris-based automated valet parking service developer, raised €3.6 million ($4 million) in funding. Investors include Elaia Partners , Idinvest Partners and Ville de Demain

• GraniteShares, a New York City-based ETF company, raised $3.5 million in seed funding from Bain Capital Ventures.

• Mavin Motion , a Mountain View, Calif.-based mobile app engagement tool developer raised $3 million round in seed funding. Investors include Mousse Partners and Montane Ventures.

• Long Game , a personal finance platform, raised $4 million in seed funding. Investors include Collaborative Fund and Thrive Capital .

• Sayspring , a New York-based voice-enabled app tool developer, raised $1.5 million in funding, according to TechCrunch. Compound (formerly Metamorphic Ventures) led the round, and was joined by Scott Belsky , Alan Chung , and Peter Stern . Read more.

• HubHaus, a Redwood City, Calif.-based shared housing community startup, raised $1.4 million in funding. General Catalyst led the round, according to TechCrunch. Read more.

• American Robotics, a Boston-based commercial farming drone system developer, raised $1.1 million in seed funding. Investors included Brain Robotics Capital.

• StaffConnect Group, a mobile employee engagement platform with locations in London and San Francisco, raised more than $1 million in seed funding from investors including Finance South East.

• HIPPEAS , a Santa Monica, Calif.-based natural snack food company, raised funding of an undisclosed amount from Leonardo DiCaprio and Strand Equity Partners.

• N2W Software , a Wilmington, Del.-based cloud data protection provider, raised funding of an undisclosed amount. Insight Venture Partners led the round.

• Optimatics , an infrastructure planning software provider with locations in Kansas and Australia, raised funding of an undisclosed amount from Suez Ventures .

• Tizeti Inc, an Africa-focused broadband Internet service provider with locations in California and Nigeria, raised funding of an undisclosed amount from Zeno Ventures.