President Trump has made it clear that boosting business is his priority, not combating climate change. In March Trump signed an executive order to undo Obama’s Clean Power Plan , and he’s vowed to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement . But the biggest companies in the U.S. continue to embrace clean energy policies. So says a new report by Calvert Research, CDP, Ceres, and World Wildlife Fund called “Power Forward 3.0.” The study found that 240 companies in the 2016 Fortune 500 had climate-related goals, up from 215 a few years ago. Here, the 2015 CO 2 -equivalent savings of the 56 companies in the Fortune 100 that reported results in 2016.

Click to enlarge Nicolas Rapp