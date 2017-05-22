Energy
Search
mar-a-lagoA Sinkhole Just Appeared Outside of President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort
Best CompaniesSome Apple Music Free Trial Users Charged Fee for Access
Social Media Apps And Computer Keyboards
BitcoinIf You Bought $5 of Bitcoin 7 Years Ago, You’d Be $4.4 Million Richer
US-IT-FINANCE-BITCOIN
LeadershipStop Expecting Gold Stars for Your Wins at Work
WIND POWER GREEN ENERGY
Wind turbines in Colorado Matthew Staver—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Climate Change

See the Fortune 100 Companies Doing the Most to Stop Climate Change

Nicolas Rapp and Brian O'Keefe
11:00 AM ET

President Trump has made it clear that boosting business is his priority, not combating climate change. In March Trump signed an executive order to undo Obama’s Clean Power Plan, and he’s vowed to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement. But the biggest companies in the U.S. continue to embrace clean energy policies. So says a new report by Calvert Research, CDP, Ceres, and World Wildlife Fund called “Power Forward 3.0.” The study found that 240 companies in the 2016 Fortune 500 had climate-related goals, up from 215 a few years ago. Here, the 2015 CO2-equivalent savings of the 56 companies in the Fortune 100 that reported results in 2016.

Click to enlarge Nicolas Rapp 

A version of this article appears in the June 1, 2017 issue of Fortune with the headline "Piling up CO2 Savings."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE