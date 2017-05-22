Tech
Search
BitcoinIf You Bought $5 of Bitcoin 7 Years Ago, You’d Be $4.4 Million Richer
US-IT-FINANCE-BITCOIN
LeadershipStop Expecting Gold Stars for Your Wins at Work
Best CompaniesHere’s When Apple Could Reach a $1 Trillion Market Cap
Apple iPhone 7 Launches In Australia
Most Powerful Women4 Ways Women Can Be Taken More Seriously at Work
Silhouette of woman with digital tablet in city
PointCloud

Bill Gates and Paul Allen Invest More Money in Autonomous Tech Startup

Barb Darrow
10:00 AM ET

Echodyne, a small Seattle-area startup building small radar units to help drones fly, has $29 million in new funding from big-name backers: Microsoft co-founders Bill Gates and Paul Allen, via Allen's Vulcan Capital.

The new Series B round is led by NEA. Gates, Vulcan Capital, and Madrona Ventures, a Seattle-based venture capital firm, also participated in a $15 million Series A round three years ago.

Echodyne's claim to fame is that it shrinks down the same sort of scanning beam radar technology used in jet fighters into a package that is small and light enough to be used in drones, where component size and weight are significant issues.

Related: You No Longer Have to Register Your Drone

It does so, in part, by using lightweight "metamaterials" or synthetic composites that promises strength while remaining light in weight. The company says the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is already using its radar in drones patrolling the U.S. border.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Echodyne, based in Bellevue, Wash., claims that its radar—unlike other sensors often used in self-driving cars—is not affected by such factors as rain or bad weather. The company was spun out of Intellectual Ventures in 2014 with former Intellectual Ventures entrepreneur-in-residence Eben Frankenberg as chief executive officer.

Related: 2 Technologies That Could Revolutionize the Drone

The company hopes that its radar technology will find broader use replacing LiDAR—short for Light Detection and Ranging anti-collision technology—which is currently used in many self-driving car prototypes.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE