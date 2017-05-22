Autos
Search
General MillsGeneral Mills Loses the Culture Wars
GEN06_yogurt
Donald TrumpExhausted President Trump Visits Israel in Search of Revived Peace Process
US-SAUDI-ISLAMIC-SUMMIT-TRUMP
Box Office Numbers‘Alien: Covenant’ Slips Past ‘Guardians 2’ to Win Box Office With $36 Million
TechAT&T Adds Security Apps For Networks
Inside An AT&amp;T Inc. Store Ahead Of Earnings Figures
Inside The 2017 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS)
Mark Fields speaks during the 2017 New York International Auto Show, April 12, 2017. Mark Kauzlarich—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Ford

Ford Is ‘Ready to Replace’ CEO Mark Fields, a Report Claims

Kevin Lui
3:16 AM ET

An anonymously sourced report in the New York Times says that Ford Motor Company (f) is ready to replace Mark Fields, its CEO since the summer of 2014.

Citing officials with knowledge of the imminent move, the Times says that Fields will be replaced by Jim Hackett, who has been in charge of the automaker's Smart Mobility venture since 2016.

The replacement comes after Ford shareholders slammed Fields' performance during an online investor meeting earlier this month, according to the Times.

Ford's share price has declined by 40% during his tenure, the Times reports. But Fields' total pay in 2016 went up by 19% compared to 2015, while the company's pretax profits and sales fell.

Hackett, a Ford board member since 2013, had been the CEO of office furniture maker Steelcase (scs) before joining Ford full-time.

Ford has been hit with a litany of recalls this year, affecting a total of nearly 500,000 vehicles, after six separate recalls over door latch problems that involved almost 4 million cars.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE