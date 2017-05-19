Finance
Search
wannacryWannaCry Attack Is Good Business For Cyber Security Firms
A WannaCry ransomware demand, provided by cyber security firm Symantec
NetflixCannes vs. Netflix Is the Latest Battle in an Ongoing War
Netflix's CEO Hastings gestures as he delivers his keynote speech during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
TechThe 10 Biggest Labor Strikes In the Past Decade
Verizon Workers On Strike, about 50 workers on picket-line
Most Powerful Women‘X-Files’ Actress Gillian Anderson Explains Why She Admires Jessica Chastain’s Equal Pay Crusade
2017 FOX Upfront
FRANCE-WEATHER-FEATURES
People walk by the Eiffel tower during a sunny day in Paris on July 9, 2016. Philippe Lopez — AFP/Getty Images
Millennials

81% of Millennials Are More Likely to Spend Money on Travel Than Save for the Future

Lucinda Shen
12:14 PM ET

The Australian real estate millionaire who suggested millennials need to stop spending so freely on avocados to buy a house might actually have a point.

According to a Bank of America Merrill Edge study published Friday, today's 18- to 34-year-olds are much more likely to prioritize travel, dining, and their gym membership over their financial future.

"Their 'fear-of-missing-out' (FOMO) mentality is also apparent in their spending habits," the Merrill Edge report reads.

The study of more than 1,000 relatively affluent individuals found that 81% of millennials were more likely to spend on travel, 65% on dining, and 55% on fitness, than saving for their financial future.

Moreover, millennials aren't thinking about retiring as early as possible; instead, they're looking to have the most fulfilling life possible.

"We’re seeing millennials save to live their desired lifestyle, not for an exit strategy to leave the workforce," wrote Aron Levine, the head of Merrill Edge.

That is in contrast to the Boomer and Gen-Xers: the majority of both generations said they save up in the hopes of finally retiring.

So, perhaps spending on minor luxuries is delaying homeownership — but only to an extent.

Researchers and economists have postulated other factors that are believed to be preventing millennials from owning a home. Namely, the rising, and sizable burden of student loans, which ballooned to about $35,000 per student in 2016.

That's roughly three times what their parents had to worry about when leaving university two decades earlier. Meanwhile, millennials may be earning about 20% less than their parents were at their same life stage.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE