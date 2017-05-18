Leadership
Search
WalmartWalmart’s U.S. Online Sales Rise 63%
QualcommQualcomm Flaunts New Wireless Charging Tech for Electric Vehicles
Inside The 2016 Consumer Electronics Show
NetherlandsThe King of the Netherlands Has a Secret Side Job As a Commercial Airline Pilot
King Willem-Alexander And Queen Maxima Of The Netherlands Visit New Zealand
UberGermany Sends Uber Case to Europe’s Highest Court
Uber Shows Taxis Never Same As Smartphones Roil U.S. Industry
House GOP Leaders Address Media After GOP Conference Meeting
U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks during a news conference following the weekly House GOP conference meeting at the Republican National Committee headquarters on Capitol Hill February 3, 2015 in Washington, DC.  Chip Somodevilla Getty Images
Donald Trump

Republican Leader Says He Was Just Joking About Vladimir Putin Paying Donald Trump

Jennifer Calfas
8:26 AM ET

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy says he was just kidding when he said Russian President Vladimir Putin pays Donald Trump.

"It's a bad attempt at a joke; that's all there is to it," McCarthy told reporters on Thursday, in remarks reported by The New York Times. "No one believes it to be true from any stretch of the fact."

McCarthy's defense came after The Washington Post reported that the Republican leader from California told several of his colleagues in June of 2016 that he thought Putin paid Trump. "There's two people I think Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump," McCarthy said to laughs in a recording obtained by the Post. He was referring to California Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, who is known as a fierce Russia defender in Congress.

The recording includes an interjection from House Speaker Paul Ryan, who stopped the conversation and told his colleagues not to speak of it.

"No leaks," Ryan said, according to the Post. "This is how we know we're a real family here."

Brendan Buck, a Ryan spokesperson, told The Times that the conversation was "clearly an attempt at humor."

"No one believed the majority leader was seriously asserting that Donald Trump or any of our members were being paid by the Russians," he said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE