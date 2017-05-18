Tech
Amazon Debuts a New Bestseller List for Books

Leena Rao
3:57 PM ET

Amazon is creating its own version of the New York Times bestseller list.

The e-commerce giant debuted a new formula on Thursday for ranking books sold on its site called Amazon Charts. The new list, which will be updated weekly, will track the top 20 most sold on the site and the most read books.

Previously, Amazon only published hourly rankings of top selling books in specific categories such as science fiction and mystery. Amazon also lists books that have received awards in addition to publishing monthly roundups of what its editors think are the best books.

Amazon Charts is the company's first book list to combine data from book downloads on Kindle e-readers, print books, and audio books. As part of the calculation, Amazon said that it would take into account the average number of daily Kindle book readers and listeners using its audio books, Audible.

Every week, Amazon will publish the top 20 fiction and non-fiction books that are being read (using Kindles and Audible data) as well as the top 20 fiction and non-fiction books that are being sold through its marketplace for Kindle, print, and audio.

Amazon also said that users of its Alexa voice assistant will be able to ask “Alexa, what are the most popular books this week?” to learn the most popular books on Amazon Charts.

It doesn't appear that Amazon is integrating data from its book fan site Goodreads, which Amazon acquired for a rumored $150 million in 2013. Goodreads lets people rate, track and share books with friends.

