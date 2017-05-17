Here’s Who Steve Jobs Wanted to Be the ‘Voice of Apple’

Late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs might not have wanted to be the voice of his company. But he apparently had someone in mind who he thought could take on that task.

In an interview with the Today Show in Australia this week, actor Jeff Goldblum said that Jobs called him "a few decades ago to be the voice of Apple." Goldblum didn't say why it didn't work out, and suggested it might have had something to do with Apple not really being Apple at the time.

"That was early on, and I did not know it was Steve Jobs," Goldblum said.

While Jobs considered Goldblum as an Apple spokesperson, as time went on, it was arguably Jobs who became the voice—and face—of Apple. The late Apple co-founder played a prominent role in every big Apple presentation and product announcement leading up to his death in 2011 and became a rockstar among his legion of fans.

Jobs, himself, would even feature prominently in some of the company's most iconic ads, including its "Think Different" campaign.

"Here's to the crazy ones, the misfits, the rebels, the troublemakers, the round pegs in the square holes, the ones who see things differently." Jobs famously said in the 1997 "Think Different" commercial.

But don't feel too bad for Goldblum. A year earlier, 1996, he was co-starring in Independence Day , a film that only solidified his place as one of Hollywood's most prominent actors.