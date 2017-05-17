Tech
Search
Term SheetWeWork CEO Talks Revenue, Funding and Community
Fortune Brainstorm TECH 2016
Term SheetThe Next Generation of Retailers Is Using Physical Stores for Branding, Not Sales
Boom With A View by Erin Griffith: Startups and Venture Capital
Air CanadaAn Air Canada Flight Was Diverted to Orlando After a Passenger Tried to Open the Cabin Door
The plane of Air Canada, with German-Can
GoogleWatch Live: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Speak at Google I/O 2017
Google Inc. Product Launch Event
Best Companies

Here’s Who Steve Jobs Wanted to Be the ‘Voice of Apple’

Don Reisinger
11:06 AM ET

Late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs might not have wanted to be the voice of his company. But he apparently had someone in mind who he thought could take on that task.

In an interview with the Today Show in Australia this week, actor Jeff Goldblum said that Jobs called him "a few decades ago to be the voice of Apple." Goldblum didn't say why it didn't work out, and suggested it might have had something to do with Apple not really being Apple at the time.

"That was early on, and I did not know it was Steve Jobs," Goldblum said.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

While Jobs considered Goldblum as an Apple spokesperson, as time went on, it was arguably Jobs who became the voice—and face—of Apple. The late Apple co-founder played a prominent role in every big Apple presentation and product announcement leading up to his death in 2011 and became a rockstar among his legion of fans.

Jobs, himself, would even feature prominently in some of the company's most iconic ads, including its "Think Different" campaign.

"Here's to the crazy ones, the misfits, the rebels, the troublemakers, the round pegs in the square holes, the ones who see things differently." Jobs famously said in the 1997 "Think Different" commercial.

But don't feel too bad for Goldblum. A year earlier, 1996, he was co-starring in Independence Day, a film that only solidified his place as one of Hollywood's most prominent actors.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE