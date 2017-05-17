Google Wants to Help You Find a Job

Google is adding a new feature to search to help its users find jobs.

Called Google for Jobs, it adds job listings to Google's search results page so that users don't have to leave the site to see them. The push, done in partnership with LinkedIn and Facebook ( “fb” ) , is part of the company's broader effort to make its search more personalized and useful.

For example, someone who lives near Pittsburg and who is looking for a teaching job may only see job openings at local schools. Job seekers can also filter by full-time or part-time work, job titles, and the time the jobs were listed. Google will also show users commute times to their potential jobs.

Google for Jobs ( “goog” ) may appear to compete with existing job boards, said Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who announced the feature at the company's Google I/O developers conference on Wednesday. But in fact, Google has worked with job boards to create the service, he said. When users click on the listing, they are taken to the site that hosts them. Google has also partnered with CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, Monster and ZipRecruiter to list jobs, according to USA Today .

Google's machine learning technology is able to parse through millions of listings to deliver more personalized results to job seekers, and match the right jobs with the right candidates, Pichai said. The feature will be rolled out in the U.S. in the coming weeks.