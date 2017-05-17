Wall Street Is Starting to Worry About President Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, at the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 16, 2017.

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, at the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 16, 2017. Michael Reynolds—Bloomberg/Getty Images

The jitters are setting in.

Stock markets that have thus far remained relatively calm sold off Wednesday, as the picture of a tumultuous White House continued to build. Last week, President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey , who at the time was leading an investigation into possible collusion between Trump associates and Russia during the 2016 election. But the controversy got even hotter on Tuesday when multiple news outlets, citing a memo written by Comey, reported that Trump had asked Comey to back off on the FBI's investigation of former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. The White House has denied those reports.

On Wednesday morning, the S&P 500 dipped 1%, the Dow Jones slipped 1%, and the Nasdaq fell 1.6%. The Russell 2,000 Index, which arguably would be the most heavily affected by Trump's policies (as the companies are largely U.S.-based), fell 2.1%. Confidence in Trump's ability to strengthen the U.S. economy also took a hit, with the U.S. dollar dropping to 0.89 of a euro .

"Political risk has interrupted market optimism today following reports of a memo in which recently fired FBI Director Comey asserted that President Trump tried to kill the investigation into former White House National Security Adviser Flynn’s ties with Russia," Terry Haines of Evercore ISI said in a Wednesday note. "The deepening seriousness of the controversy and the President’s self-inflicted wounds have dismayed his allies, and increase the risk that the political strain and distraction prevent progress on the Republican agenda."

Investors instead turned to safe haven assets, with the price of spot gold rising 1.5% to $1,255 per ounce. The fear index, which had stayed low in recent weeks, also has rose to 13.6 — the highest its been in roughly a month.

Still, markets aren't exactly panicking amid the news from the White House.

"Amid all the noise and distractions emanating from the Oval Office, no one on Capitol Hill is hitting the pause button on tax reform and we believe it is premature to argue a Constitutional crisis will kill tax reform until 2019," Peter Cohn of Height Securities said in a Wednesday note.