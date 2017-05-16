Term Sheet — Tuesday, May 16

RETAIL, PHARMA, REAL ESTATE, IMMIGRATION

Good morning. Yesterday I spent a few hours at TechCrunch Disrupt. A few notes:

Glossier and Outdoor Voices: If you have not heard of these brands, you will soon. Glossier, founded by former Vogue fashion assistant Emily Weiss, calls itself the “first beauty lifestyle brand.” Outdoor Voices makes athletic gear for (mostly) women; its CEO Tyler Haney says the company’s goal is to be “the next Nike.” Both companies are venture-backed, both have rabid fan bases of women, both are frequently sold out. More relevant to Term Sheet readers, both companies have turned out buyout offers from larger competitors.

The most notable thing about Glossier and Outdoor Voices is the way they view physical retail spaces, which they have just started to experiment with.

Outdoor Voices’ stores “are not about revenue but about community -- giving the customer a hook into the O.V. community” Haney says. Same goes for Glossier’s “beauty showrooms,” according to Weiss. “While the sales are through the roof and defy all odds, what’s more interesting are the girls who come once a week because they want to feel the energy in the room, and I can’t say that about large beauty retailers,” she says.

With retailers set to close stores at a record clip this year, they’ll have plenty of open real estate in which to expand their physical footprint.

Speaking of physical spaces: WeWork CEO Adam Neumann confirmed that the company is on track to hit a $1 billion “revenue run rate” this year. That includes revenue from renting out office spaces, its nascent WeLive co-living business, partnerships with building management companies, and “digital memberships.” He noted that the company has 40% margins in its U.S. business and tends to “hover around Ebitda-break-even,” though it is investing heavily in growth right now. On July 1, WeWork will open its first building in India.

Term Sheet readers may recall Neumann’s answer to the question of whether WeWork is a real estate company, a tech company, or a services company from one year ago at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference. It is neither, he said at the time. WeWork is a “ community company.”

Neumann is still resisting labels for WeWork, but on Monday he said he is reconsidering the community shtick. “We used to say we are a community company, but we are starting to figure out now that we ourselves are discovering what is the best kind of company that we should be,” he said. He believes WeWork blends the best of mission-driven non-profit companies with for-profit companies. “We want to be a company that sets an example that lives by our own words,” he said.

Neumann didn’t comment on reports that his company is planning a monster $3 billion round of funding from SoftBank’s Vision Fund, but he did address concerns about the $1 billion in secondary funding that the deal will reportedly include. (Moderator Connie Loizos cited a now-deleted tweet from a venture investor, who sniped, “Kiss goodbye whatever discipline and grit was left in WeWork. $1 billion secondary is corruption defined.”) Neumann said WeWork is seven years old, and wants to reward its early employees. “It’s important to think, ‘Is there something we can do for employees?’ … I think there is a way to do it correctly,” he said.

Optimism: Fortune’s Polina Marinova (who, as a reminder, is now helping me with the deal items below) interviewed Steve Case yesterday about health care, automation, and his favorite topic, tech hubs around the U.S. Notably, Case said he is hopeful President Trump will consider immigration reform for startups:

I’m hopeful that the administration will support a startup visa because I think they will recognize that we need to win the global battle for talent. We’ve just got to figure out a way to continue being a magnet for talent. Politically, Trump has probably concluded that he needs to deliver on some campaign promises he’s made first, but I am hopeful that in the next year or so, a startup visa or something similar will be put in place. People will say he’s been so aggressive on immigration that it’s unlikely he’ll support something like that, but I’m more optimistic. Read the rest here .

Pharma M&A: Sure, there’s lots of pharma consolidation happening, but pharma supply chain consolidation is just as prevalent. Fortune’s Sy Mukherjee reports on the reason why :

The lines between big pharmas and small biotechs are blurring, with pharmaceutical titans pursuing mergers with rivals and various partnerships with more bare-bones, nimble upstarts. Many of the largest companies are also grappling with an ongoing plunge in return-on-investment when it comes to drug R&D and are desperate to seed their experimental drug pipelines while simultaneously cutting costs.

This amounts to massive upheaval for the third-party clinical research, development, and manufacturing firms which have relied on the primary drug market. A contract research or manufacturing organization may have a relationship with one company only to see it crumble after a merger. Their defense mechanism? The same as traditional pharma's: consolidation. Read more here .

