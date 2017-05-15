MPW
Hillary Clinton Launches Political Action Committee Dedicated to Liberal Causes

Alana Abramson
5:04 PM ET

Hillary Clinton has officially taken her next steps following her unexpected presidential defeat last November, launching a Political Action Committee,"Onward Together," dedicated to advancing liberal causes and politicians.

"Onward Together is dedicated to advancing the vision that earned nearly 66 million votes in the last election," the PAC explains on its website. "By encouraging people to organize, get involved, and run for office, Onward Together will advance progressive values and work to build a brighter future for generations to come."

Clinton listed some of the organizations the PAC would support, including Swing Left, which aims to help Democrats to regain the majority in the House of Representatives in the 2018 midterm elections, Run for Something, which encourages young people to run for office, and Emerge America, which specifically focused on recruiting Democratic women to run for office.

"This year hasn't been what I envisioned, but I know what I'm still fighting for: a kinder, big-hearted, inclusive America. Onward!" Clinton wrote.

After remaining largely out of the spotlight following her shocking loss, Clinton has intensified her rhetoric against the Trump administration in recent months. She told CNN Anchor Christiane Amanpour she identified herself as part of the "resistance" earlier this month. One day later, she invoked the "Handmaid's Tale," a dystopian television show on Hulu at Planned Parenthood's centennial gala.

"This show has prompted important conversations about women’s rights and autonomy. In The Handmaid’s Tale, women’s rights are gradually, slowly stripped away. As one character says, ‘We didn’t look up from our phones until it was too late,’” Clinton said at the gala.

“It is not too late for us,” she added, but cautioned that advocates need to "keep fighting."

