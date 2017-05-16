Leadership
Search
Entrepreneurs6 Ways to Stop From Nodding Off at Work
TechAT&T Wireless Workers Threaten Strike This Weekend
AT&T workers in the Communications Workers of America union protest during contract talks.
new graduates6 Things New Grads Should Do After Getting a Job Offer
Female graduate blowing confetti from hands
FacebookFacebook’s Fact Checking Can Make Fake News Spread Even Faster
Mark Zuckerberg Delivers Keynote Address At Facebook F8 Conference
Donald Trump

Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press: ‘No President Gets to Jail Journalists’

Alana Abramson
May 16, 2017

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press released a strong statement following after New York Times reported that President Trump told former FBI Director James Comey he should consider imprisoning journalists who report classified information.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Trump had asked Comey to halt the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, citing a memo from the former FBI Director, a claim the White House denied despite multiple outlets confirming the reporting. But included in that report was the detail that Trump had lamented leaks to the media when he was in the Oval Office with Comey, and he should consider incarcerating journalists.

"The comments attributed to President Trump cross a dangerous line. But no president gets to jail journalists. Reporters are protected by judges and juries, by a congress that relies on them to stay informed, and by a Justice Department that for decades has honored the role of a free press by spurning prosecutions of journalists for publishing leaks of classified information," said Reporters Committee Executive Director Bruce Brown. "Comments such as these, emerging in the way they did, only remind us that every day public servants are reaching out to reporters to ensure the public is aware of the risks today to rule of law in this country. The president’s remarks should not intimidate the press but inspire it."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE