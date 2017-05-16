CEO Daily: Tuesday, 16th May

Good morning.

Ford Motor Co. plans to cut its salaried work force by 10% in order to boost profits and a slumping stock price, according to The Wall Street Journal . The move comes as U.S. vehicle sales have slowed, following seven years of growth.

CEO Mark Fields had said in a conference call April 27 that the company planned to cut $3 billion in costs this year. “The reason for that is not only mindful of the current environment we’re in, but also I think preparing us even more for a downturn scenario.”

Separately, Fortune hosted its annual Most Powerful Women dinner in New York last night, featuring former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, whose sexual harassment suit against network Chairman Roger Ailes led to his resignation. Carlson can’t talk about what happened at Fox or her settlement, but she has taken aim at a common business practice that she believes helps shield sexual predators: forced arbitration.

“You are giving up your seventh amendment right for a jury trial” when you sign contracts with such clauses, she said. “The problem with forced arbitration is it is secret.” Even if you win in arbitration, “you can never tell anyone about it.” And usually, “the predator keeps working.” Carlson got around her forced arbitration agreement by suing Ailes personally, rather than the network.

Carlson has testified before Congress against forced arbitration clauses, and plans to keep up her campaign on the topic. And She says it is a major theme of her book being published in October, entitled “Be Fierce.”

More news below, including the latest developments in the courtroom battle between Uber and Alphabet's self-driving project Waymo. There, too, Uber had tried to channel the case into a confidential arbitration tribunal, but now looks like having to defend itself in a public trial.

Alan Murray

@alansmurray

alan.murray@fortune.com