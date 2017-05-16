Apple Park Opens Its Spaceship Hatch for First Peek Inside

Documentarians have been recording construction progress on Apple's new headquarters over the last several months, and now, the company is providing a glimpse inside its walls.

Apple opened its Apple Park facility for the first time recently, inviting Wired behind closed doors. During the tour, Wired talked in detail about the sprawling buildings, the design choices Apple made throughout, including a four-story glass door, and some of the luxurious choices the company made, like intentionally distressing stone to have it look like the same color as stone from one of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' favorite hotels.

Ultimately, Apple ( aapl ) decided to build Apple Park to benefit employees for the next century, CEO Tim Cook told Wired: "this was a hundred-year decision."

Read on for some of the highlights from Wired' s Apple Park tour: