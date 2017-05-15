Rep. Trey Gowdy Withdraws From Consideration for FBI Director

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) speaks at a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing concerning Russian meddling in the 2016 United States election, on March 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) speaks at a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing concerning Russian meddling in the 2016 United States election, on March 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Zach Gibson/Getty Images

South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy on Monday withdrew his name from the shortlist of contenders for FBI Director, voicing his "firm conviction" that he "would not be the right person."

Gowdy, who said he spoke with Attorney General Jeff Sessions about the position on Saturday, was among several people being considered for the post after James Comey was fired last week.

"Our country and the women and men of the FBI deserve a Director with not only impeccable credentials but also one who can unite the country as we strive for justice and truth. I am confident that person will emerge," Gowdy, a Republican, said in a statement Monday night.

"I want to thank the scores of law enforcement offices and prosecutors who have contacted me over the past couple of days. Perhaps we can work together again in the future."

Lawmakers have called on Trump to appoint an FBI director who does not have a political background.