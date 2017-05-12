Tech
Search
FacebookThe Facebook ‘Thankful’ Flower Reaction is Back for Mother’s Day
BRITAIN-US-TECHNOLOGY-INTERNET-BUSINESS-JOBS-FACEBOOK
Market IntelligenceWhy Drug Giant AstraZeneca’s Stock Soared More Than 9% on Friday
BRITAIN-PHARMA-BUSINESS-ASTRAZENECA
Best CompaniesThe Future of Microsoft’s Xbox One Console May Involve Keyboards
Microsoft Holds Its Xbox 2016 Briefing Duing Annual E3 Gaming Conference
SNAPSnapchat’s Weak Earnings Made Some Wall Street Analysts More Bullish
headspace
Headspace
Tech-Cetera

CEOs Say They Can’t Live Without These Apps

Fortune Video,Sara Haralson,Burcu Noyan
4:38 PM ET

Can you imagine spending a day without using a single app on your phone, tablet, or computer? These CEOs can't either. It wasn't so long ago that we managed to live our lives without the aid of smartphones, Google Maps, or even personal computers.

In the latest episode of Fortune's Tech-Cetera series, we asked CEOs which app they think they can't live without.

Some are the usual suspects: Google or Apple Maps, Calendar, an e-mail client of some kind. Others you may not have heard of—until you download them and find that you can't live without them, too.

Joshua Reeves, CEO and co-founder of Gusto, says he uses f.lux—an app that adjusts the color temperature of the light emitted by computer screens from an intense bright blue to a less aggressive warm red. (f.lux says it provides relief for your eyes, though it remains debatable whether blue-light filters actually help regulate our sleep cycles.)

Do you need some respite from the stresses of our daily lives? There's an app for that, too. Investor Bill Maris, the former CEO of Google's venture arm GV, recommends the Headspace meditation app. (Just make sure to turn off all your notifications.)

Watch the video above to learn about more.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE