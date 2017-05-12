CEOs Say They Can’t Live Without These Apps

Can you imagine spending a day without using a single app on your phone, tablet, or computer? These CEOs can't either. It wasn't so long ago that we managed to live our lives without the aid of smartphones, Google Maps, or even personal computers.

In the latest episode of Fortune's Tech-Cetera series , we asked CEOs which app they think they can't live without.

Some are the usual suspects: Google or Apple Maps, Calendar, an e-mail client of some kind. Others you may not have heard of—until you download them and find that you can't live without them, too.

Joshua Reeves, CEO and co-founder of Gusto, says he uses f.lux —an app that adjusts the color temperature of the light emitted by computer screens from an intense bright blue to a less aggressive warm red. (f.lux says it provides relief for your eyes, though it remains debatable whether blue-light filters actually help regulate our sleep cycles.)

Do you need some respite from the stresses of our daily lives? There's an app for that, too. Investor Bill Maris, the former CEO of Google's venture arm GV, recommends the Headspace meditation app. (Just make sure to turn off all your notifications.)

Watch the video above to learn about more.