Ivanka Trump’s Book Will Appear on a ‘New York Times’ Bestseller List

First Daughter Ivanka Trump's new book about women in the workforce has made the New York Times bestseller list for May 21, 2017.

Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules For Success , which was released May 2, will debut at No. 4 on the "Advice, How-To and Misc. and Monthly Best Sellers" list for the New York Times, the publication said. The list will be published in print and online May 12.

The book is essentially an advice manual for women in the workforce, with Trump prescribing the methods of productivity that have worked for her over the years. Trump also incorporated anecdotes from her upbringing and inspirational quotes and stories from a range of influential figures, including Sheryl Sandberg, Jane Goodall, and Anne-Marie Slaughter.

According to data provided to The Huffington Post by the NPD Group/NPD BookScan, Trump's book sold 10,445 print copies in the first five days after its release. By comparison, Sheryl Sandberg's 2013 book about women in the workforce, Lean In: Women, Work and the Will to Lead , sold 74,176 print copies in its first week on the market.

The first daughter's book has been subject to criticism, not only for what some deemed its narrow focus on privileged women—she uses the word "nanny" only once, despite repeated talk of long hours at the office—but also from people cited in the book who disagree with the positions of her father's administration.

"Don't use my story in #WomenWhoWork unless you are going to stop being #complicit," Reshmi Saujani, the founder and CEO of Girls Who Code, whose career was featured in the book, wrote on Twitter .

Conservationist and primatologist Jane Goodall, who was also included in the book, told CNNMoney that she wasn't aware Trump would include her. "I sincerely hope she will take the full import of my words to heart. She is in a position to do much good or terrible harm," Goodall told the publication.

Before the book was released, Trump said she would not promote it in an effort to avoid ethical landmines. However, she garnered controversy in this arena after she gave an interview to the New York Times the week the book was released and repeatedly posted quotes from the text on social media. Although the Office of Government Ethics advised Trump that she could promote her book on social media, according to a statement from her lawyer, the move still drew attention from critics.

Evidently, these controversies were not enough to stop the book from selling. When announcing that she wouldn't promote Women Who Work , Trump said she would donate $100,000 from the proceeds to the National Urban League and Boys and Girls Club of America. Both organizations confirmed on May 8 that they had received the donations.