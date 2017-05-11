Tech
Apple Is Spending $1 Billion to Expand Its Big Nevada Data Center

Lisa Marie Segarra
7:42 AM ET

Apple is investing $1 billion into the expansion of its data center in Reno Technology Park.

The company also bought land in downtown Reno that will allow it to take advantage of tax abatements worth millions of dollars, according to USA Today.

The expansion, which will double the data center's size, will help meet greater demands for iCloud storage.

"We're excited to announce Apple will be increasing our investment by an additional $1 billion," Apple executive Mike Foulkes told USA Today.

Foulkes added that the expansion will bring "hundreds of jobs in operations and construction."

Apple (aapl) initially invested $1 billion to build the data center in 2012, which yielded $89 million in tax abatements.

The Reno area has become a hotspot for technology hubs with other companies such as Tesla flocking to the location.

