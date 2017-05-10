Term Sheet — Wednesday, May 10

POLITE AND HOSPITABLE

New money: Obvious Ventures has officially closed its second fund with $191,919,191 million in commitments. (A filing from last month revealed a first close .) The firm’s first fund featured a numeric joke – it had $123,456,789 million in commitments – so it’s only fitting that this one do the same. The fund two total is a palindrome, which is meant to symbolize that its next chapter look just like its first one – same team, same three managing directors, same “ world positive ” strategy (don’t call it social good!).

Obvious Ventures won’t be adding another partner to help it deploy the larger fund. Rather, the firm may write larger checks, co-founder and managing director James Joaquin says. The company still anticipates that 80% of its deals will be the first “priced” funding round for the startups it backs. The difference is that startups are raising much larger Series A rounds of funding, some as high as $7 million to $10 million.

“The market for convertible debt from angel investors is so robust that we’re seeing companies that have raised several million of convertible debt before they ever get to their first priced round,” Joaquin says. These companies are further along, too, with products, customers, and revenue, justifying a bigger round and valuation. “Our first fund was too small to lead some of those deals,” he says, but now it can.

By the way, I asked whether it was tricky to get LP checks to line up at such a precise amount, and was told only one LP needs to be in on the joke, making their subscription a very specific number. In Obvious Ventures’ case, that LP its largest: Twitter and Medium co-founder Evan Williams.

Williams represents just over 50% of the second fund with a larger check size compared to fund one, but a slight decrease in the percentage of the overall fund. This fund includes more than a dozen new institutional investors.

New money: Private equity has a new, rich rival: The government of Monaco. The city-state, which has one of Europe’s highest concentrations of millionaires, has retained merchant bank Scepter Partners to manage $20 billion worth of “private-equity-style” investments, the Wall Street Journal reports. Read more .

M&A: Remember when Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam said he was open to merger talks with Comcast? Well, that was just McAdam being “a polite and hospitable person.” He walked back that statement on Verizon’s earnings call today. Fortune’s Aaron Pressman reports :

Analysts read McAdam's new tone loud and clear. "The biggest takeaway from Verizon's meeting with analysts was its subdued tone on M&A," UBS analyst John Hodulik noted on Tuesday. " The company prefers to grow organically and thinks there is more hype than reality following recent media reports."

Excitement about potential telecom consolidation has been swirling since President Trump was elected, but it has fizzled in recent weeks. Sprint’s CEO talked down deal speculation, and the Charter-Comcast partnership kills hope for a big wireless merger. Read more .

Spectacle: Snap reports its first quarterly earnings tonight. The stakes are high!